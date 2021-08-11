Weather Forecast For Mora
MORA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0