Collinsville, VA

Collinsville Weather Forecast

Collinsville (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

COLLINSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bOMisWy00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Collinsville is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(COLLINSVILLE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Collinsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

