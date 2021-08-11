4-Day Weather Forecast For Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
