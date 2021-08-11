Natrona Heights Daily Weather Forecast

NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, August 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 92 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.