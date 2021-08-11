Cancel
Natrona Heights, PA

Natrona Heights Daily Weather Forecast

Natrona Heights (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bOMimTq00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Natrona Heights, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

