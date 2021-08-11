4-Day Weather Forecast For Benton City
BENTON CITY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Haze
- High 104 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Haze
- High 104 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Haze
- High 106 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 106 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
