Rustburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

RUSTBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.