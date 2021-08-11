Big Lake Daily Weather Forecast

BIG LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 51 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



