Salida, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Salida

SALIDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bOMiZxH00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 70 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

