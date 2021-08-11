Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bogart, GA

Wednesday has sun for Bogart — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Bogart (GA) Weather Channel
Bogart (GA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(BOGART, GA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Bogart, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bogart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bOMiKxc00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Bogart (GA) Weather Channel

Bogart (GA) Weather Channel

Bogart, GA
85
Followers
556
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogart, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bogart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy