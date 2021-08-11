Seminole Daily Weather Forecast

SEMINOLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 69 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



