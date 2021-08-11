Seminole Daily Weather Forecast
SEMINOLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
