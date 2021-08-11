4-Day Weather Forecast For Makawao
MAKAWAO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 12
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- 12 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, August 14
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
