Makawao, HI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Makawao

Makawao (HI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MAKAWAO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bOMi6gh00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

