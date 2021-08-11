Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caruthersville, MO

Caruthersville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Caruthersville (MO) Weather Channel
Caruthersville (MO) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bOMi4vF00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Caruthersville (MO) Weather Channel

Caruthersville (MO) Weather Channel

Caruthersville, MO
353
Followers
553
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caruthersville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy