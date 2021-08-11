Cancel
4-Day Weather Forecast For White City

 8 days ago

WHITE CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bOMhzfq00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

