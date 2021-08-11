Daily Weather Forecast For Bunkie
BUNKIE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, August 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
