Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunkirk, MD

Weather Forecast For Dunkirk

Posted by 
Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel
Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

DUNKIRK, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bOMhWGt00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel

Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel

Dunkirk, MD
70
Followers
556
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunkirk, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Dunkirk Md Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
NBC News

Mississippi senator who's opposed mask mandates tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday. Wicker's communications director, Phillip Waller, said the Republican senator got tested after experiencing "mild symptoms." "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against Covid, is in good health,...
Posted by
Reuters

Police negotiating with man with possible explosives near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Law enforcement officials were negotiating with a man who said he had a bomb in his pick-up truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, causing nearby buildings to be evacuated as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene about a mile from the White House. Capitol...
Posted by
Reuters

FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission refreshed its antitrust case against Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Thursday, adding more detail on the accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and once again asking a judge to force the social media giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.
Posted by
Reuters

R. Kelly accuser says R&B singer made her dress like a Girl Scout

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A key prosecution witness against R. Kelly at his sex abuse trial testified on Thursday that the R&B singer videotaped their sexual activity when she was 16 and insisted she dress like a Girl Scout. Jerhonda Pace, 28, appeared for her second day on...
Posted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What do we know about booster shots for COVID-19?

U.S. health officials plan to offer COVID-19 booster shots to vaccinated Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is declining. A look at what we know about boosters and how they could help fight the coronavirus pandemic:. WHY MIGHT WE...
Posted by
Reuters

British study shows COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A British public health study has found that protection from either of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines against the now prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus weakens within three months. It also found that those who get infected after receiving two shots of either...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge blocks Biden's limits on immigrant arrests, deportation

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing its guidance limiting who can be arrested and deported by U.S. immigration agents, siding with two Republican-led states - Texas and Louisiana - that had challenged it. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, in Corpus...
Posted by
CNN

Pentagon ramping up Kabul evacuation efforts as many struggle to reach airport

Washington (CNN) — The US military has increased the pace of evacuations to help Afghans and US citizens escape Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Thursday, but it is still not filling flights to capacity despite a directive from President Joe Biden that he doesn't want to see any empty seats on planes leaving Kabul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy