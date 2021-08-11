Daily Weather Forecast For Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
