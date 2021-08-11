Cancel
Sauk Centre, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Sauk Centre

 8 days ago

SAUK CENTRE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bOMhI9x00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

