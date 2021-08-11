4-Day Weather Forecast For Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
