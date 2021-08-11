Brookville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BROOKVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



