Seabrook Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SEABROOK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
