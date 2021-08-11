Rainy forecast for Grand Bay? Jump on it!

(GRAND BAY, AL) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Grand Bay, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Bay:

Wednesday, August 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, August 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.