Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

 8 days ago

(MANY, LA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Many:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bOMgPul00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

