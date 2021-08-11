Cancel
Houlton, ME

Houlton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Houlton (ME) Weather Channel
Houlton (ME) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bOMgNOX00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then areas of fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

