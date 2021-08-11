Houlton Weather Forecast
HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 14
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
