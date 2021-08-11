Houlton Weather Forecast

HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Patchy fog then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then areas of fog overnight High 76 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, August 14 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.