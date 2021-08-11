Cancel
Swedesboro, NJ

Swedesboro Weather Forecast

Swedesboro (NJ) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SWEDESBORO, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bOMg8Et00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Swedesboro, NJ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

