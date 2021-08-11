Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stayton, OR

Stayton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

STAYTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0bOMg7MA00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Haze

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Haze

    • High 100 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 1

Stayton (OR) Weather Channel

Stayton (OR) Weather Channel

Stayton, OR
98
Followers
557
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stayton, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Stayton, ORPosted by
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Stayton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(STAYTON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stayton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 1

Community Policy