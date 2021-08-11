Stayton Daily Weather Forecast
STAYTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Haze
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Haze
- High 100 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
