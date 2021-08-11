Stayton Daily Weather Forecast

STAYTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Haze High 98 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 12 Haze High 100 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



