Temple, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Temple

Posted by 
Temple (GA) Weather Channel
Temple (GA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

TEMPLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bOMg13o00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Temple (GA) Weather Channel

Temple (GA) Weather Channel

Temple, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Temple, GA
Posted by
Temple (GA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Temple

(TEMPLE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Temple. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

