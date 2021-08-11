Daily Weather Forecast For Evansdale
EVANSDALE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
