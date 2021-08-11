Cancel
Cynthiana, KY

Cynthiana Weather Forecast

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CYNTHIANA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bOMfn7600

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

