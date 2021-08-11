Cynthiana Weather Forecast
CYNTHIANA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
