Daily Weather Forecast For Hazel Crest
HAZEL CREST, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
