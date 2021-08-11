Cancel
Hazel Crest, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Hazel Crest

 8 days ago

HAZEL CREST, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bOMff3I00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

