Gridley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GRIDLEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 104 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 102 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 102 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.