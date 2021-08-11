Collins Daily Weather Forecast
COLLINS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, August 13
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, August 14
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0