Daily Weather Forecast For Birdsboro
BIRDSBORO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
