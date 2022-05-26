Best Gel Mattress for 2022

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The Meta Quest 2, formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2 prior to Facebook's rebrand, is a stand-alone system that has brought virtual realty closer to the mainstream than ever before. It's available starting at a reasonable $299 for the 128GB model, and consists of a headset and a pair of controllers. Those are the only basic pieces you need to jump into the world of VR, but there is a whole ecosystem of accessories out there designed to enhance your VR experience, protect your equipment and make you feel more comfortable while playing.
Comments / 0