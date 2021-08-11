Advance Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ADVANCE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0