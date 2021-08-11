Cancel
Whitman, MA

Whitman Daily Weather Forecast

Whitman (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WHITMAN, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bOMfQlH00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Whitman, MA
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

