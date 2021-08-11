Whitman Daily Weather Forecast
WHITMAN, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
