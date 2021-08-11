Cancel
Portland, IN

A rainy Wednesday in Portland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Portland (IN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(PORTLAND, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Portland Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Portland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bOMfMTb00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

