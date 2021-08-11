Cancel
Newberry, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Newberry

Newberry (FL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

NEWBERRY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bOMfJpQ00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newberry, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

