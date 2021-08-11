Weather Forecast For Claxton
CLAXTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
