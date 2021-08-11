Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bladenboro, NC

Bladenboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Bladenboro (NC) Weather Channel
Bladenboro (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BLADENBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bOMfAst00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Bladenboro (NC) Weather Channel

Bladenboro (NC) Weather Channel

Bladenboro, NC
132
Followers
557
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bladenboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Bladenboro, NCPosted by
Bladenboro (NC) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Bladenboro — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BLADENBORO, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bladenboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy