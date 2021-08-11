Cancel
Public Health

'The numbers are alarming,' says head of Texas Medical Center

MSNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident and CEO of the Texas Medical Center, Bill McKeon, joins Morning Joe to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting the state's hospitals, with dozens now out of ICU beds.Aug. 11, 2021.

