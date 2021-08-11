'The numbers are alarming,' says head of Texas Medical Center

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus is disputing a union's pay and work grievances outlined on a local billboard, according to WOSU 89.7 NPR News. The Ohio State University Nurses Organization, a local unit of the Ohio Nurses Association, purchased the billboard Aug. 2 for more than $1,500, the radio station reported. It includes bonus amounts for Ohio State Wexner Medical Center CEO Harold L. Paz and the hospital's previous COO, David McQuaid, who has retired, listed at $788,000 and $284,437, respectively.
