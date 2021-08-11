Armed Robbery at Cleveland Back Yard Burgers

The Cleveland Police Department received a call at 4:45 pm Saturday of an armed robbery at Back Yard Burgers, located at 314 East Carpenter Street in Cleveland. Officers arrived on the scene and talked to witnesses that stated two black males entered the restaurant, ordered food, sat down, ate their food, and then proceeded to come behind the counter. Employees were told to stop what they were doing and two shots were fired into the ceiling area. The subjects then proceeded to grab the cash register and flee the scene.