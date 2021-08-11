Buzzword Medicine – Anti-Proinflammation
Alternative medicine is essentially what you get when you remove science from the equation (at least as a method of determining if an intervention is safe and effective) and emphasize marketing. Pre-FDA, for example, we lived in an era of patent medicine, where marketing was everything and the market was full of useless snake oil with vague or unproven claims. We have partially returned to that world in the post-DSHEA era. Likewise alternative medicine (regardless of the branding de jour) at its core is about eliminating the standard of care or a scientific basis for medicine and letting market forces reign.sciencebasedmedicine.org
