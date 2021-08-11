Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Buzzword Medicine – Anti-Proinflammation

By Steven Novella
sciencebasedmedicine.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlternative medicine is essentially what you get when you remove science from the equation (at least as a method of determining if an intervention is safe and effective) and emphasize marketing. Pre-FDA, for example, we lived in an era of patent medicine, where marketing was everything and the market was full of useless snake oil with vague or unproven claims. We have partially returned to that world in the post-DSHEA era. Likewise alternative medicine (regardless of the branding de jour) at its core is about eliminating the standard of care or a scientific basis for medicine and letting market forces reign.

sciencebasedmedicine.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Novella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naturopathic Medicine#Natural Medicine#Alternative Medicine#Buzzword Medicine#Pre Fda#Dshea#Atp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Public Healthgreenmedinfo.com

Candidate anti-COVID-19 medicinal plants from Ethiopia.

Background: Emerging viral infections are among the major global public health concerns. The pandemic COVID-19 is a contagious respiratory and vascular disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). There are no medicines that can treat SARS-CoV-2 except the vaccines. Therefore, searching for plant-originated therapeutics for the treatment of COVID-19 is required. Consequently, reviewing medicinal plants used to treat different viral infections is mandatory. This review article aims to review the ethnobotanical knowledge of medicinal plants traditionally used to treat different viral diseases by the Ethiopian people and suggests those plants as candidates to fight COVID-19.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning in Medicine — Part II

A hands-on introductory course on machine learning techniques for physicians and healthcare professionals. In Part I of this course, we introduced the names of several common machine learning algorithms, such as decision trees, k-nearest neighbors, and neural networks, and discussed how they fit into one another. We proceeded to set up our project by downloading a public domain dataset, the 500 Cities dataset and setting up a JavaScript machine learning library called the DRESS Kit. Next, We went through the data preparation process to extract useful data points from the dataset using several basic functions from the DRESS Kit, including DRESS.local (to load a local file), DRESS.save (to save a file to your local machine), DRESS.fromCSV (to convert a CSV file to native JavaScript objects), DRESS.print (to print text onto the HTML), and DRESS.async (to execute a function asynchronously). At the end of Part I, we created a JSON file data.json containing only the census tract-level crude prevalence data from the 500 Cities dataset from those census tracks with a population count of at least 50. We also create a JSON file measures.json which groups the MeasureId by Category and maps each MeasureId from the original dataset to its definition.
PharmaceuticalsCody Enterprise

COLUMN: Cautionary tale about medicine

Recently, one of the TV networks did a special on our love/hate affair with medicine which traced how what was once adulation was turned on its ear over the decades into skepticism and downright rejection. Once, it said, your doctor could loom almost as powerful and potent in your life...
HealthHarvard Health

Toward better medicine

Why does SARS-CoV-2 shapeshift wildly from one person to the next, causing barely a sniffle in some but raging, lethal infections in others? Why do people diagnosed with the same cancer and receiving identical treatments have vastly different outcomes?. Untangling the precise factors that underlie such medical mysteries can illuminate...
Healththekatynews.com

5 Steps To Becoming A Doctor Of Osteopathic Medicine

The practice of osteopathic medicine is quite unheard of. When one hears the word ‘doctor,’ most people think of a healthcare professional who diagnoses and treats various types of diseases and injuries. Unknown to many, there’s another main branch of medicine; one that focuses in promoting the body’s natural healing...
ScienceChiropractic Economics

A new philosophy of chiropractic medicine

Establishing a new philosophy of chiropractic medicine — Principle 1: The moral order. In establishing a new philosophy of chiropractic medicine (PCM), there are principles that need to be expounded upon. Principles serve as the fundamental truths or proposition that help establish a foundation for the reasoning behind the entirety of the philosophy. There is ongoing debate about the concept of individual personal responsibility, as well as concern about the loss of ethics and morality in society.
ElectronicsMedscape News

What Is the Real Risk of Smartphones in Medicine?

Over the 10 years we've been writing this column, we have often found inspiration for topics while traveling — especially while flying. This is not just because of the idle time spent in the air, but instead because of the many ways that air travel and health care experiences are similar. Both industries focus heavily on safety, are tightly regulated, and employ highly trained individuals.
Pharmaceuticalscrescentcitytimes.com

Keeping Access to Homeopathic Medicines

Today, I emailed the following letter to Senator Dianne Feinstein, Senator Alex Padilla and Congressman Jared Huffman about access to homeopathic medicines. Please consider doing the same. Dear Elected Official;. I’m writing to ask you to co-sign a letter supported by a bipartisan group of House and Senate members that...
Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

What is Integrative Medicine? Comment about integrative medicine saves life

According to the University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, there are a number of aspects that make up what the term and approach entail. The key is that both patient and practitioners are partners in the healing process. All factors the influence health, wellness and disease are...
HealthScience Now

To move beyond the paradigms of Western medicine

You are currently viewing the summary. In Inflamed, physician Rupa Marya and scholar Raj Patel use the concept of inflammation to probe the many ills currently plaguing humanity and the planet. The text moves uneasily between inflammation as a cause of illness, inflammation as a signal that something is wrong, and inflammation as a framework for examining European and American colonialism, which Marya and Patel consider the root cause of contemporary inequities.
Healthaskaprepper.com

$100 Prepper Walgreens Medicine Run

Prepping is a never-ending challenge. Building a stockpile that will see us safely through any emergency we might face is something to be desired, while at the same time like it’s something never to be attained. Nevertheless, it’s up to us to do it or at least to try and do it as well as we can.
Pharmaceuticalsnycollege.edu

Herbal Medicine Consultation

Herbal medicine is the art of recommending plant parts and other natural substances for therapeutic purposes. It is one of the world’s oldest healing arts. In China herbal medicine dates back thousands of years where herbs were used for their medicinal value to remedy a wide range of diseases and disorders. Over 80 percent of the world’s population still relies on herbs as their primary modality for the treatment of disease. Approximately 25 percent of all currently used pharmaceuticals, including aspirin, have their origins in plants.
Healthlincolnsentinel.com

Laughter is the Best Medicine

It is often said that laughter is the best medicine, yet I have never written a prescription for a funny movie, or a television comedy show, and I have no clowns or rubber chickens in my office. On the contrary, doctors are often expected to be serious and professional. Perhaps we are missing a great opportunity to help heal. What if more doctors were like Dr. Patch Adams, who is known by the medical community for his quest to inject humor and laughter into the treatment of patients?
Healthmanisteenews.com

A history of women in medicine

Think women have only begun working in medicine relatively recently? Think again, as Nursing Education looks at the lives of 15 groundbreaking women in medicine throughout history.
Sciencewebbweekly.com

Always Question Science, Medicine, and Government

I want to make this as blatantly clear as possible. The above three are driven by money, power, and beyond greed. They couldn’t care a laboratory rat’s tail about you. Anyone who tries to tell you any differently either directly benefits from the madness or has taken their five-pound bag of sugar to help the medicine go down.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

For many people, taking supplements is every bit an essential part of their daily routine as brushing their teeth or taking a shower. However, if you're taking one supplement in particular, you may be putting your health in jeopardy, and the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is urging anyone who purchased it not to take it. Read on to discover if a supplement you have at home is affected.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy