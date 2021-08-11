Buzzword Medicine – Anti-Proinflammation

A hands-on introductory course on machine learning techniques for physicians and healthcare professionals. In Part I of this course, we introduced the names of several common machine learning algorithms, such as decision trees, k-nearest neighbors, and neural networks, and discussed how they fit into one another. We proceeded to set up our project by downloading a public domain dataset, the 500 Cities dataset and setting up a JavaScript machine learning library called the DRESS Kit. Next, We went through the data preparation process to extract useful data points from the dataset using several basic functions from the DRESS Kit, including DRESS.local (to load a local file), DRESS.save (to save a file to your local machine), DRESS.fromCSV (to convert a CSV file to native JavaScript objects), DRESS.print (to print text onto the HTML), and DRESS.async (to execute a function asynchronously). At the end of Part I, we created a JSON file data.json containing only the census tract-level crude prevalence data from the 500 Cities dataset from those census tracks with a population count of at least 50. We also create a JSON file measures.json which groups the MeasureId by Category and maps each MeasureId from the original dataset to its definition.