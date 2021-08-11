Falcons 2021 schedule predictions: The Saints in week 9

The 15th episode of SportsTalkATL’s Falcons podcast Talkin’ Birdy with Matt Karoly, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon is here. This week, we were joined by David Walker, a writer and editor for TheFalcoholic and co-host of The Falcoholic podcast. As he’s better known on Twitter, DW talked with us about a range of topics relevant to training camp — the right tackle battle, Foye Oluokun at the MIKE, Deion Jones’ new role at the WILL, and who stands the most to gain from Jaeden Graham ‘s injury. DW also gave us insight into the open scrimmage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, specifically the offensive line. We finished up talking about the 2021 rookie class — Richie Grant’s development behind two veterans, Ade Ogundeji’s surprising first-team reps, and much more! You can listen to Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Make sure to like and subscribe!
