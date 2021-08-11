Cancel
Boston, MA

Morning Bulletin: Boston College News For August 11, 2021

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 8 days ago
The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature, will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Boston College Road Show on ACC Network

Big day for Boston College athletics on ESPN as the ACC Network will host interviews with Zay Flowers, Pat Kraft, Jeff Hafley, Alec Lindstrom, Brandon Barlow and Phil Jurkovec. Hosted by Mark Herzlich you can find the show at 7pm.

Tight Ends Are Showing Up

In our daily, did you see that catch, check out these one handed grabs by tight ends Joey Luchetti and Trae Barry. Really looks like we might be looking at two of the big names at the position this fall.

Reggie Jackson Re-Signs With LA Clippers

After an incredible playoff run with LA, Reggie Jackson is heading back to the Clippers on a two years/22 million dollar contract.

Mike Hardman Gets Extension with Chicago Blackhawks

Locked on Boston College Talks Best Case and Worst Case Scenario for 2021

Our daily podcast looks at two potential situations for the Eagles heading into the new season. What could the worst case scenario for Boston College look like if they underperform? What about a best case scenario, which is realistic? Hear our show below.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

