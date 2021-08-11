2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared spy shots and video: Luxury monster truck set for return
It looks like one of the biggest, baddest SUVs in production, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, is about to get a whole lot tougher with the arrival of a new 4x4 Squared variant. Offered on the previous-generation G-Class in G550 guise, the 4x4 Squared option saw the iconic SUV fitted with some serious off-road gear, including portal axles that lent it its now-famous stance. The setup was derived from a 6x6 version of the G-Class originally developed for military use and offered in civilian guise for a limited time.www.motorauthority.com
Comments / 0