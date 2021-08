Dave Keuning may be best known as a founding member and guitarist for The Killers, but he’s also an accomplished solo artist who recently released his second album under the name Keuning. The album is called A Mild Case of Everything and it sees Keuning doing, well, everything, ranging from songwriting to instrumentation to production. “It’s just me doing most of this, so there’s not many people to argue with,” Keuning explains when asked if it’s nice to eschew the traditional record label infrastructure and release his solo material on his own terms. Luckily, Keuning’s brand of artistic expression is as catchy to us as it is liberating for him.