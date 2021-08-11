Gerald Duane Benson, 85, who loved life and his family more, passed Aug. 6, 2021. Jerry was born in Sycamore, Ill., the son of Stanley “Stub” and Harriet Benson. His boyhood was spent on the family farm, but his mathematical, logic and design skills led to his attending the University of Illinois and then working in the tool and die field as a designer before becoming a manufacturing and safety engineer at the Chrysler Belvidere Assembly Plant. He transferred to Michigan, where he became a personal assistant to Lee Iacocca, which provided him many experiences around the world, including meeting country leaders and socializing with many celebrities. He’s even in an episode of Miami Vice, where the camera pans past him as he’s standing as a SWAT member.