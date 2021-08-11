Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gerald Duane Benson

tellicovillageconnection.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerald Duane Benson, 85, who loved life and his family more, passed Aug. 6, 2021. Jerry was born in Sycamore, Ill., the son of Stanley “Stub” and Harriet Benson. His boyhood was spent on the family farm, but his mathematical, logic and design skills led to his attending the University of Illinois and then working in the tool and die field as a designer before becoming a manufacturing and safety engineer at the Chrysler Belvidere Assembly Plant. He transferred to Michigan, where he became a personal assistant to Lee Iacocca, which provided him many experiences around the world, including meeting country leaders and socializing with many celebrities. He’s even in an episode of Miami Vice, where the camera pans past him as he’s standing as a SWAT member.

www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Iacocca
Person
Ryan
Person
Greg Benson
Person
Ouida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Vice#Swat#Illinois National Guard#The Village Top Notes#The Community Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
ObituariesPosted by
Portland Tribune

Gordon Gerald Belzer

December 11, 1930 - March 24, 2020 - At an early age, Gordon accepted Jesus into his life. He was later called to preach the Gospel and after Seminary he pastored in the Church of the Nazarene for 41 years. At an early age, Gordon accepted Jesus into his life....
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Gerald Allen McLean Sr.

SANFORD — Gerald Allen McLean Sr., 63, of Sanford, passed away Thursday (08/05/21). He was born January 2, 1958 in Lee County, the son of Berman McIver and Annie Mildred McLean McIver. Gerald graduated from Lee County Senior High School, Class of 1978. Thank you for reading!. Please log in,...
Ronan, MTChar-Koosta News

Kayce Duane Caye

RONAN — Kayce Duane Caye was born July 25, 2021 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 4 oz. Parents are Dylan Caye and Kaylynn Dalke of Pablo. Paternal grandparents are Alan Caye of Big Arm and Sonja Weaving of Polson. Maternal grandparents...
Sportssabethaherald.com

Duane Thompson says thanks

Thank you to all my postal patrons, friends and family for all the cards, gifts and well wishes on my retirement. Since not even a congrats was given from the place I worked for 36 years.
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Mason Allen Keele

Mason Allen Keele was born to Samantha Renea Keele on Dec. 5, 2002, in Powell — with Nannie, Aunt Suzie, Uncle Josh and the man who would become Mason’s Dad, Michael Henley — by her side, until they took Mom for a C-section delivery. Sam and Michael were later married...
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Gerald Reeves

On June 25, 2021, everyone’s best friend, Gerald Reeves left this world and made his way to the next. Incapable of using his “inside” voice, the heavenly greeting committee heard him from a mile away. Gerry is survived by his sister-in-law Cathern (Reeves) Henline; nephew, Colin Reeves; and niece, Jordyn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy