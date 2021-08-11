Tucker, Goose lovable dogs
Tucker and Goose are the featured pets of the week at Monroe County Animal Shelter. Tucker is a 43-pound, 2-year-old male coonhound. Tucker is affectionate, loves toys and is very friendly. He is great on a leash but does not appear to be housebroken. He has the youthful energy of a puppy so he will enjoy some active playtime that will challenge him mentally as well as physically. A large play yard or great dog park for exercise would be perfect for him. Tucker arrived with a few wounds on his nose and neck, but he is on the mend.
