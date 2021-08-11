Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Tucker, Goose lovable dogs

tellicovillageconnection.com
 8 days ago

Tucker and Goose are the featured pets of the week at Monroe County Animal Shelter. Tucker is a 43-pound, 2-year-old male coonhound. Tucker is affectionate, loves toys and is very friendly. He is great on a leash but does not appear to be housebroken. He has the youthful energy of a puppy so he will enjoy some active playtime that will challenge him mentally as well as physically. A large play yard or great dog park for exercise would be perfect for him. Tucker arrived with a few wounds on his nose and neck, but he is on the mend.

www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Lap Dog#Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
San Marcos, TXsmcorridornews.com

Can you help these local lovable pets find their forever home?

SAN MARCOS — The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter has seen an increase in adoptable pets during the summer season. On July 23, the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter announced that it has surpassed its capacity and urged community members to help clear space for newly arriving pets. All adoptable animals will have all of their vaccines, be fixed and microchipped at no additional cost than the adoption fee, which is normally around $97 unless otherwise listed.
Sumter, SCItem

Sumter Animal Control's Samuel is a lovable, happy-go-lucky puppy

Samuel is an incredible 6 to 8 month old little guy. He is super sweet and loving. Samuel is doing awesome with his leash training. He has gone from zero understanding of how to walk on a lead to a solid eight in a few short weeks. He is good with other dogs and would love another dog in the family to play with. Samuel is loads of fun because he has plenty of puppy energy. He is a lovable fella with a happy-go-lucky personality. This pup weighs 39 pounds.
Palm City, FLtreasurecoast.com

Adopt Tucker!

Tucker is a little over 7.5 years old and has been here at HSTC since January of 2021. He is a bit of an escape artist, but is oh so loving with people of all ages. He would prefer to be the only pet in his new home (he thinks cats are fun toys to chase and likes bossing other dogs around a bit too much). Tucker knows several basic commands such as “sit”, “stay”, and “fetch”. His previous owner told us that he is a Labrador Retriever and Pit Bull Terrier Mix.
Monroe County, TNtellicovillageconnection.com

Three cats need new home

Simon, Hattie and Hannah are the featured pets of the week at Monroe County Animal Shelter. Simon is a charming, 2-year-old, sleek, black, domestic short-haired male. He came in as a stray from county animal control in Tellico Plains. Simon is a velvety heartbreaker. He has shiny black fur that...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Who is Donna Tucker?

Many people are scratching their heads after another sign appeared below the 'Welcome to Erie' sign on Glenwood Park Ave. Monday. Erie News Now spent the day trying to find out the mysterious sign, which reads, "Welcome to Erie, the birthplace of Donna Tucker - the Most Beautiful Woman in the World."
Behind Viral Videos96krock.com

Walmart Employees Know When Customers Steal From Self Check-Out

A video on TikTok is going viral after a Walmart employee reveals that those that work there know when customers try to steal from the self check-out. counters. TikTok user @thewalmartguy69 posted a video of what a Walmart employee sees on their end when customers use the self check-out. You can see on his handheld device how many scans were done at each kiosk.
Petsakc.org

Golden Retriever Names for the Loyal and Lovable Breed

Goldens. These dogs can easily become the golden member of any family. They can steal our hearts along with our shoes and we love them so much, we don’t even mind. Golden Retrievers are described as being intelligent, friendly, and devoted companions who will leave a real imprint on your life.
PetsOne Green Planet

These Lovable Sleepy Cats Will Make You Want to Crawl Back Into Bed and Curl Up (VIDEO)

Getting up to do anything after a relaxing weekend can be difficult. When the first day back to work rolls around, all you can think about is stopping your commute and turning around to go home. The idea of crawling back into bed seems so tempting and the snow and cold just make life seem more difficult. You should be granted a day at home to catch up on some wonderful R&R.
Jackson, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Toby Keith Dined at This Jackson Gem Before the Fair

We all have one or two favorite local restaurants we think everyone should try at least once. If you ran into a celebrity on the street and they asked you where they should grab a bite to eat, where would you recommend going?. Because one of our favorite country artists...
Queensbury, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Meet ‘Peep’ The Chatty Little Dude from Queensbury with the Lovable ‘Tude

Meet "Peep" the adorably cute, loose-lipped, peppy, little European Starling who Jeanne Governale-Cousineau started rehabbing when he was still nesting. Jeanne from Queensbury, is a certified bird rehabber, so she knows a thing or two about these furry, flying friends. Recently she shared a video of this super-intelligent, quirky, fun, and very sociable bird to the Wildlife and Nature Lovers of Upstate New York Facebook page and people - myself included - love him.
Old Lyme, CTEyewitness News

Something's Cooking: The Hangry Goose

OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - It's pretty difficult to be in a bad mood at the Hangry Goose. The Old Lyme restaurant allows you to enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the stunning scenery. Kayakers on the Lieutenant River in Old Lyme know they're just a few paddle strokes...
AnimalsJuneau Empire

Planet Alaska: 13 ways of looking at goose tongue

1. Talking story: My daughter Yeilk’ and I walk the beach among clumps of goose tongue in Keishangita.aan (Red Alder Head Village), looking for the smaller tender plants. Yan uwaláa, the tide is low. We sit down surrounded by goose tongue and I remember, as a teenage mother, I allowed my daughter to experience Tlingit Aaní with her whole self, letting her get wet and sandy, and taste all the edible plants. Her small hand reached for the plants, imitating me, and she picked a leaf and put it in her mouth. She chewed and swallowed the heritage of 10,000 years of Tlingit ancestors harvesting and from Tlingit Aaní.
AnimalsPosted by
CBS News

Goose love, in sickness and in health

The New England Wildlife Center in Massachusetts has treated thousands of injured animals, but one recent case stands out: A Canada goose named Arnold with a badly-damaged foot, who was visited each day during his convalescence by his mate, dubbed Amelia. Steve Hartman reports on an inspiring avian couple.
Montgomery County, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 8/18/21

IN SHELTER – A356137. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 08/18/2021, 0 days. The following are the animals test status. If...
Societyrdrnews.com

Pauline “Polly” Hunt

Our Angel went to her cabin in her Heaven waiting for the love of her life Snuff to climb their mountain with all their loved ones that are there and many more to come. This is from my heart to each and every one of you that I love very much and will forever be very close in our hearts. Life is short lived and very precious, love each other unconditionally and hug each other every chance you get. Love and hold on to one another as I have loved you all.
PetsPosted by
POZ

R.I.P. Fred, a Champion HIV Fundraiser and Lovable Yorkshire Terrier

Sad news: The HIV community has lost one of its most adorable advocates. Fred, the Yorkshire terrier that was the inspiration behind the HIV nonprofit Fred Says, has died. “After 10 years, Fred passed away peacefully in the arms of his best friend + dad @garofalorobert on Sunday,” read an Instagram post earlier this week from @fred_says.
AnimalsNews-Bulletin

People and Places: Goose is such a stinker

For the first time since I got Goose two years ago, I got to experience the joys of him fighting with a wild animal. A couple Sundays ago, I let him out into the backyard one last time before bedtime. After I went and finished getting ready, I realized he hadn’t come in yet. I could hear some strange noises outside, and figured he was digging in my garden.

Comments / 0

Community Policy