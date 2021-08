Teachers have reinvented their classrooms in all kinds of ways this year and continue to be an integral part of keeping communities moving. Margaritaville believes it is time to pay it forward. The global lifestyle brand is celebrating all educators, from teachers to school counselors, who have helped families navigate a difficult year with their first ever “Educators: Our Everyday Heroes” Giveaway. Fifteen educators, plus one grand prize winner, was nominated from May 3 to June 24 from around the U.S. to win an escape to a Margaritaville destination.