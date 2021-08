EPPING — The Sons of the American Legion (SAL) is hosting a Golf Tournament to benefit the SAL Child/Youth Scholarship Fund. The tournament will feature a Hole In One Contest to win a car! Sponsored by Tri-City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place. There will be the Longest Drive and the Closest to the Pin Contests. The tournament will be held on Fri., September 10, at Apple Hill Golf Course, 69 E Road in East Kingston. Registration will be at 7:00 a.m. with a Shotgun Tee Off at 8:00 a.m.