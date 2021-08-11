8 Best Things to do in Losinj, Croatia and Where To Stay

Are you planning to travel to Istanbul, Turkey soon? Read our tips below on the things to do in Istanbul with suggested tours!. Although it is not the capital, Istanbul is one of the major cities in Turkey. It straddles two continents; Europe and Asia across the Bosphorus Strait. The rich history of the city reflects on its popular tourist destinations. The cultural influences of the many empires that ruled here can be seen everywhere. There are surely a lot of things to explore and learn in this wonderful city. To know more about the places to visit and things to do in Istanbul, read more below.